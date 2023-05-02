Share:

HYDERABAD-The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muhammad Saleem Memon has launched an operation against transporters charging excess fares from commuters and returned an extra charged amount of Rs287,000 to the passengers.

According to the statement, on the directions of Provincial Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon, RTA checked public transport vehicles at Petaro Toll Plaza and found transporters charging extra fares from the passengers. Motorway police also issued challans with Rs63,000 against violating vehicles. On this occasion, the passengers thanked the transport minister and the RTA officials.