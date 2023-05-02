Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday took aim at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), calling out their alleged corruption and attempts to mislead the nation.

Mr Sanaullah criticised PTI on the announcement of sending notice to Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, instead of appearing before the court themselves to answer about their own alleged corruption.

He also had strong words for PTI's press conference earlier in the day, where Fawad Chaudhary spoke about the ongoing political situation in the country.

"Throwing dirt, insulting and threatening opponents and institutions is Imran Khan's style," Mr Sanaullah said, adding that "lawyers and journalists who speak against Imran Khan were always accused by him on being payroll."