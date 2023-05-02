Share:

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has given his approval for the summer vacation in the Supreme Court. According to the issued notification, the vacation was set to take place from 15th June to 11th September.

The summer vacation would be applicable to both the principal seat in Islamabad and provincial branch registries. The decision was in line with the usual practice of the court taking a break during the summer months.

The Supreme Court would resume its normal functioning from 12th September after the summer vacation ends.

The summer vacation was an opportunity for judges to take a break from the rigors of the court and spend time with their families.

It also provides an opportunity to reflect on past judgments and prepare for upcoming cases.