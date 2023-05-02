Share:

Seven terrorists including their commander were apprehended during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said Monday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the IBO was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the area of Miran Shah.

“Resultantly seven terrorists, including terrorist commander Mehtab alias Lala belonging to Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, were successfully arrested by security forces,” it added.

The detained militants have been involved in numerous terrorist activities, especially targeted killings against security forces as well as innocent citizens, and were highly wanted by the security agencies, the military’s media wing said.

On the other hand, the ISPR stated that security forces conducted two IBOs in Tank and DI Khan on reported presence of terrorists in the area.

During conduct of the operations, after intense fire exchange, three terrorists were "sent to hell" including terrorist commander Jabbar Shah alias Shah Alam while two terrorists were injured, the military's media wing said.

Sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.