ISLAMABAD - Pakistani security forces in an intelligence based operation have successfully eliminated top TTP commander Jabar Shah in the Daraban area of dis­trict Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

Two of the fighters of the killed command­er were injured in the operation.

According to sources, commander Jabar Shah was one of the main commanders of banned TTP and was involved in multiple terror attacks on law enforcement agencies, polio teams, and on people belonging to Shia community. According to de­tails, illed commander Jabar Shah was also found to be active in extorting money on behalf of the terrorist group.

This marks the second consecutive success for the security forces in the area, following a similar operation that resulted in the killing of two other terrorists just a day earlier. The elimination of Ja­bar Shah and his associates is a significant blow to the TTP’s operations in the area and will likely disrupt their activities in the region. The security forces have vowed to continue their counter ter­rorism efforts till elimination of all terrorists from the area and whole Pakistan.