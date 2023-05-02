Share:

The Sehat Card is a significant initiative towards improving healthcare in Pakistan, particularly for those who cannot afford expensive treatment. However, non-payment of pending liabilities has resulted in a risk of closure for the Sehat program. While political motives have been cited behind the state of affairs, the closure of the scheme will mean that over 2.2 million patients’ free treatment will be affected. A cost of Rs 51 billion for treatment has already been spent on these patients.

Now, the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan is adding another layer of transparency to the process by making pictures of patients on the cards mandatory. This is after the corporation stopped treatment on the card due to non-payment of dues by the provincial government, creating widespread public anger. While hospitals were facilitating already admitted patients, some sources in the health department described Rs14 billion as the sum due to the insurance company for the expenses of treatment in the empaneled hospitals.

The delay in installment was due to financial constraints, and services were resumed quickly. However, non-payment is being attributed more to political reasons. The province seems to be facing difficulties in operations and pledges renewed commitment to the free health insurance scheme, regardless of funding restraints. Reports have also recently revealed the poor state of hospitals in KP, given that patients are forced to travel to Peshawar for treatment. Despite provincial government claims, this indicates a clear paucity of medical facilities facing much of the populace. The most obvious explanation for this is possible corruption that is plaguing healthcare agendas and outcomes.

The success of the program was always dependent on government commitment, and it seems that political tensions between the caretaker government and the PTI are hindering the scheme’s progress. The worst fears regarding the program are now being actualised, and this is disappointing for individuals who depend on the scheme. The closure of the scheme will have severe implications for patients who are unable to afford healthcare, leading to further marginalisation of the already disadvantaged communities.