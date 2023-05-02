Share:

LAHORE-Shahzaib Khan’s century gave Pakistan a valuable 215-run first innings lead over Bangladesh U19 with three wickets in hand at the close of day two of the solitary four-day match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 76 for no loss with Shahzaib playing 39 not out and Azan Awais 36 not out, the opening pair added 18 runs to the total before Azan was dismissed for 40 runs off 104 balls, hitting seven boundaries.

Shahzaib was joined by another left-hander in ShamylHussain and the duo added siginificant 78 runs for the second wicket. Shamyl was next to return back to the hut, scoring a 58-ball 38 runs, striking five fours and two maximums.

At that moment of the match, Bangladesh bowlers struck back and sent both captain Saad Baig (2 runs off 14 balls) and Wahaj Riaz (17 runs of 24 balls that included four boundaries) to the pavilion with Pakistan U19 at 207 for four wickets in 65.4 overs.

Shahzaib and Obaid Shahid then batted with great responsibility and added 131 runs for the fifth wicket. During the partnership, left-handed Shahzaib completed his superb century in the 67th over, which came off 200 balls and included 18 fours and one six. He was finally dismissed for 174 runs off 323 deliveries, smashing 25 fours and four sixes.

At the close of the second day’s play, Pakistan were 364 for seven in 116 overs, with right-handed Obaid returning undefeated on 62 off 140 balls, that included seven fours and Ali Asfand on three off 14 balls. For Bangladesh U19, Wasi Siddiquee bowled brilliantly and clinched four wickets for 64, while Iqbal Hussain bagged two wickets for 68.

Scores in Brief

BANGLADESH U19 149 all out, 59 overs (Sheikh Parvaiz Jibon 56, Sharear Sakib 48; Amir Hassan 4-29, Mohammad Ismail 3-41, Ali Asfand 2-37) vs PAKISTAN U19 364-7, 116 overs (Shahzaib Khan 174, Obaid Shahid 62 not out, Azan Awais 40, Shamyl Hussain 38; Wasi Siddiquee 4-64, Iqbal Hussain Emon 2-68).