KARACHI-Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has paid rich tribute to labourers movement and said that Pakistan People’s Party is a party of workers and peasants.

The labourers of the country are the proud assets of the Pakistan People’s Party. Sharjeel Inam Memon said in his message on the occasion of International Labour Day that Pakistan People’s Party had taken historic steps for the welfare of labourers.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party had introduced all the pro-labour policies in the country. “From Shaheed Bhutto to Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto, from former President Asif Ali Zardari to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the welfare of labourers and peasants remained among the top priorities of PPP,” he said. The minister said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto provided protection to the workers by giving the first labor policy of the country.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari devolved the powers of labour institutions to the provinces under the 18th amendment. He remarked that after the 18th amendment, the Sindh government has enacted remarkable legislation, which cannot be seen in other provinces. The provincial minister said that the Sindh government has increased the representation of laborers in SESSI, provided protection to women working in the agriculture sector and also enacted legislation for the protection of domestic workers. The minister said Sindh government has launched Benazir Bhutto Mazdoor Card so as to ensure workers’ welfare in transparent way. Memon added that they are proud that Pakistan People’s Party is the representative party of workers and peasants. The information minister has reiterated the resolve to continue taking measures for the welfare of labourers.