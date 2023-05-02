Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Presi­dent Chaudhry Shujat Hussain on Monday came down hard on Punjab police for attempting to en­ter his Lahore residence during a raid to arrest PTI President Parvez Elahi terming the action ‘unac­ceptable’. A police and ACE raiding team had con­ducted a raid at Elahi’s Gulberg residence, late on Friday night and arrested 12 people. The raiding party used an armoured vehicle to break open the main gate of the residence after facing resistance. However, the ACE team could not find Elahi, even after thoroughly searching the house.

The police officials had also tried to force their entry into the adjoining residence of Shujaat, but they were resisted by the PML-Q leader’s sons.

Talking to journalists, Shujat addressed the mat­ter and recounted the night’s events, a PML-Q press release said. “Before making statements on this en­tire matter, I would like to say that the procedure followed in this entire affair is unacceptable,” he said. The PML-Q president strongly condemned how an armoured vehicle was used to break down the main gate of his residence and called on the authorities to bring to light and justice whoever was responsible for the matter. Shujat said that he would go into further detail about the matter some other time, adding that he had told his sons to re­main patient. “Looking at the current circumstances of the country, I don’t want to say anything that could further deteriorate the situation at the national level.