In a recent address to the Sindh Assembly, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that the upcoming elections in 2023 will bring about a change in Pakistan's leadership, with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari set to become the prime minister.

Murad Ali Shah criticised Imran Khan's dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, stating that the move was done with a sense of amusement while PTI was now left in tears.

In a show of unity, the Sindh Assembly unanimously approved a resolution to complete its five-year constitutional term.

Following the resolution's approval, the meeting was adjourned until Friday, May 5th, at 10 am.