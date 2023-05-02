Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) is all set to complete installation of 13 solar mini-grid stations in markets of off-grid remote areas, said Asfandyar Khan, Project Director of Solarisation. In line with targets set by PEDO, the project is expected to increase economic activities in the targeted areas with a special focus on poverty-stricken and war-torn communities by providing uninterrupted and low-cost electricity through solar power generation. “With a cost estimation of Rs757 million, all newly merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were included for provision of a total of 2.275-megawatt (each 175KW) electricity to market areas through solar power generation under the said initiative,” Asfandyar told WealthPK. He said these projects are to be completed in Bajaur, Mohmad, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan tribal districts, and frontier regions of Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

Asfandyar said 83% of work has been competed on the project and the remaining work is expected to be completed soon. He said unelectrified rural areas that were not connected to the national grid were selected for the project. Solar mini-grids are considered as the solution for the electrification of remote off-grid communities across the world. Therefore, PEDO decided to take this step with an objective to provide reliable electricity to those areas where commercial activities were hampered due to the non -availability of electricity as they were not connected to the national grid. He emphasised electrification of remote areas of the country as it has economic and social benefits besides simultaneously reducing carbon emissions. The PEDO project director said that the initiative will help increase market activity and boost the income of small-scale traders, thus reducing poverty and vulnerability of families dependent on sole source of income. The recent energy and financial crisis has badly hampered the production, economic, industrial and trade activities in Pakistan as industries continue shutting down and unemployment taking its toll. Providing electricity to the off-grid areas through solarisation is an important strategy to electrify remote areas of the country as mini-grids have direct economic impact through employment and energy expenditure savings. The PEDO-built solar PV mini-grid stations are expected to supply electricity to hundreds of shops in off-grid areas for local traders.