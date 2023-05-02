Share:

khyber - On May 1st, which is celebrated as Labor Day globally to honour the historical struggles and achievements of workers and their unions, a gathering was held at Bacha Khan Square in Landi Kotal Bazaar. The event was organized by the Nujawanan-e-Qabail association in connection with World Labor Day and was attended by labour unions, representatives from various political parties, tribal elders, traders, members of civil society, and residents.

During the event, speakers, including Saeed Shinwari, the chief of Nujawanan-e-Qabail, Haji Shah Khalid, the City Mayor, Israr Shinwari, a local leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-Fazl), and tribal elder Najeeb Khawrichan, addressed the crowd. They called on the concerned authorities to grant local labourers their rightful global rights and provide them with respectful job opportunities.

The speakers lamented that the State is responsible for providing job opportunities to its citizens, but local labourers were facing adverse situations due to anti-labour policies imposed at the Torkham border. They blamed border security officials for implementing unnecessary restrictions, which have deprived thousands of local labourers of the chance to earn a livelihood for their families. They urged the authorities to stop torturing and treating local manual workers inhumanely and provide them with all the facilities that labourers in other parts of the country enjoy.

It is worth noting that earlier, on May 1st, a public holiday was observed across the country, and all public offices, educational institutions, and other government installations remained closed. The first Labor Day holiday was celebrated on September 5, 1882, in New York City.