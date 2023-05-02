Share:

IPS study on Pakistan’s power sector says most judicial approach to overcome issue requires assessment of profitability, bifurcation of Discos and switching over to renewable energy.

ISLAMABAD - A study on Pakistan’s power sector has recommended that to overcome the issue of circular debt, the most judicial approach requires a thorough audit of all the IPPs, assessment of its profitability, bifurcation of discos, and switching over to renewable energy.

The government policies and the decisions to curb or control the circular debt mostly consider raising power tariffs by decreasing subsidies, which have severe after-effects on energy affordability, said a study, titled ‘Pitfalls in Power Sector of Pakistan: Accumulation of Circular Debt – Causes, Consequences, and Way Forward’, conducted by Institute of Policy Studies (IPS).

The research report on the constraints and shortcomings of the power sector is particularly focused on identifying the factors contributing to the exponential increase in circular debt, which has now reached Rs4 trillion, and providing doable solutions.

The power sector of Pakistan is a mess and requires comprehensive and swift governance and policy reforms. Some of these include development of business models to boost renewable energy; liberalisation of the energy market through deregulation and privatisation, renegotiations of generation tariffs for independent power producers, segregation and deregulation of the administrative and operational activities of the distribution companies leading towards public-private partnership, and implementation of accelerated reforms for modernisation.

The power sector has long been stifled by numerous issues that hamper not only sustainable development but also the efficient progression and strategic growth of this vital sector. As a result, Pakistan has been severely affected by the energy crisis, resulting in a negative impact on the overall economy.

Among the factors contributing to the rise in circular debt are dependence on expensive imported fuels, high generation costs from thermal sources, unfavourable rupee-to-dollar parity, poor governance and policy lapses, regulatory issues, inadequate recovery of distribution companies’ revenues, financial sustainability issues, capacity charges, aging infrastructure, and line losses. The rise in circular debt requires regular tariff hikes to maintain proper cash flow for public and private entities and this affects the energy affordability of the consumers.

Additionally, the vertically integrated market of Pakistan’s power sector is partially monopolised, where state institutions play a dominant role. This structure results in non-existent competition between the entities. Currently, 78 IPPs are operating in Pakistan and are majorly based on imported fuel.

The country’s total installed capacity is 40,813MW, excluding K-Electric. The peak demand witnessed in the system during FY2021-22 was 28,253MW. However, the transmission capacity of the electricity infrastructure has remained stagnant at 23,000MW. On the other hand, transmission and distribution losses of the state-owned distribution companies in FY2021-22 amounted to over 17 percent as against the 13 percent target determined by NEPRA. So even with surplus electricity, the consumers face load-shedding despite paying higher electricity rates because of obsolete and deficient transmission and distribution system. In this scenario, public-private partnership is the way forward to extricate the power sector from this quagmire.

It has been recommended that to overcome the issue of circular debt, the most judicial approach requires a thorough audit of all the IPPs, which will help in counter check of set-up cost, actual fuel usage, heat rates, O&M component of the tariff, interest during construction (IDC), and net annual plant capacity (NAPC) factor of IPPs. These factors have immense impact on the payments being made to IPPs, but at the time of installation, tariff settlement based on cost plus tariff regime and quarterly adjustments of the capacity components are factors not accounted for audit or assessment.

The profitability of the IPPs is required to be assessed, by which the correlation of the excessive capacity payments needs to be quantified with the available capacity. The capacity payments are required to be based on the local currency components, for which the necessary interventions are needed in the generation policies. Further, for the IPPs established under the former policies, negotiations are required to compel the IPPs to settle the foreign indexed components of capacity payments in rupee. Further, resettlement of the generation tariff can be made based on the duality, where the term-wise tariff can be offered, maintaining the profitability of the IPPs.

It has also been recommended to emphasise on dual contracts. Currently, all the power purchase agreements are based on take or pay contracts, in which capacity payments are necessarily required to be paid against available generation capacity irrespective of the utilisation factor of the capacity. It is prudent that new contracts should be on such conditions that allow capacity charges for the first couple of years when the return on investments is achieved and debt servicing from the banks is fully met. Afterward, the payments can be settled on take and pay contracts, ie involving the capacity charges along with energy charges but only for the actual energy to be used. The payback period for the IPPs is two to four years, the capacity payments can be perceived to provide excessive profit generation because of the guaranteed payment by the government.

This also requires new investments in the transmission and distribution system and shift to the latest technology to reduce line losses. A major reason for the burden on consumers is the obsolete and less efficient power transmission system; therefore, power transmission must be made an investment priority area, along with energy transition and digitisation.

The transition towards renewable energy, liberalisation of the power market, renegotiations and resettlement of the generation tariffs for the IPPs, improvements in the efficiencies, and reliance on the indigenous resources are some of the salient recommendations that are necessary to be adopted, which in turn would lead to gradual reduction in the burden of circular debt.