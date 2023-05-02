Share:

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said talks with people like PTI chief Imran Khan should not be held.

His statement comes a day before the final round of negotiations between the PTI and the PDM-led government is set to take place. Two rounds went without both sides budging.

Speaking to a private TV, he said judges who were asking us to sit together at a negotiating table were not united themselves. “Judges should first hold talks to unite,” he added.

Upon a question whether the PML-N wanted elections after the retirement of CJP Umar Ata Bandial in September this year, he said the party did not want elections to be held after his retirement but on time. “Politicians keep doing negotiations,” he added.

He said elections should be held in October adding that divided judges were asking us to unite.

Mr Asif went on to say that ex-CM Punjab Parvez Elahi kept begging Imran to abstain from dissolving assemblies but Mr Khan did not budge. “Mr Khan is an opportunist and cheater,” he added. He called Mr Elahi a “thief” and then made him the party president.

Earlier, PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry said PML-N bigwigs including Mr Asif and Ahsan Iqbal were sabotaging negotiations between the PDM-led government and the PTI. "The PTI's negotiating team had been under immense pressure to call off negotiations after the law-enforcement agencies raided PTI president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's house but PTI chief Imran Khan asked us to continue the process.," he added.