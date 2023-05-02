Share:

LAHORE-Team ASC clinched the 119th MP Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup title after thumping Security2000 by 8-2 in the final played in Rawalpindi.

The historic and prestigious tournament was contested among three teams and after tough competitions, Team ASC and Security2000 qualified for the final, that proved a one-sided affair as Team ASC won it by a big margin of eight goals to two.

The event was graced by the presence of the Ambassadors of eight different countries. The dignitaries appreciated the efforts of Murree Brewery in promoting sports activities and developing the sports culture in the region. The MP Bhandara Memorial Polo Tournament was first held in 1904 and it still continues to be a prominent sports event of the country.

Talking to the reporters after the distribution of prizes at the 119th MP Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup final in Rawalpindi, Chief Executive Murree Brewery Company Isphanyar Bhandara said: “Sports always help to maintain a healthy lifestyle of the youth. In addition to developing physical health, these kinds of activities also help to build their character. These activities teach lessons of courage, passion, confidence, and tolerance which can help us to develop our inner selves.”

He also added that youth with good health can also play a pivotal role in the country’s development. “Our players are assets of the nation, and they can help us in promoting sports for the formation of a healthy society,” Isphanyar Bhandara added.