Blind Indus dolphins, also known as the Indus River dolphin or Bhulan, are unique species of freshwater dolphins that inhabit the Indus River system. Unfortunately, the population of Indus River dolphins is declining, and many of them are dying due to various threats to their survival. This type of dolphin is classified as endangered by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature), with an estimated population of only 1,500 individuals. The primary threats to their survival are habitat loss, overfishing, and pollution.

Dams, barrages, and irrigation canals have fragmented their habitat and restricted their movement, leading to a decline in their population. Overfishing reduces the prey base of these dolphins, while pollution from agricultural runoff and industrial effluents has led to the degradation of their habitat and contamination of their food. However, these efforts alone may not be enough to save the Indus River dolphin from extinction. It is essential to raise awareness about the plight of these dolphins and encourage people to take action to protect them. This can be done through public education campaigns, media outreach, and other awareness-raising initiatives.

ABDUL REHMAN LASHARI,

Sindh.