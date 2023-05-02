Share:

Fifteen years ago, there was a beautiful tradition that was widely practiced on Eid - the exchange of Eid cards among friends, family, and neighbors. In particular, girls used to prepare handmade cards for their loved ones, which made the tradition even more delightful. Exchanging Eid cards created a sense of generosity among the younger generation and instilled in them the value of giving.

The process of making and giving Eid cards made us realize that doing something for others brings great joy and fulfillment. Unfortunately, this tradition is no longer followed by most people today, and many have forgotten the significance of giving Eid cards. Instead, we tend to opt for the easy route of sending a text message or uploading status on social media.

It is important to remember the value of personal gestures, especially during the celebration of Eid. I urge everyone to revive this beautiful tradition and start exchanging Eid cards once again. Let us spread joy and happiness through simple acts of kindness and bring back the true spirit of Eid.

TAHA ZULFIQAR,

Lahore.