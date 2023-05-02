Share:

QUETTA/KARACHI - Heavy rains that began last week continued to batter parts of Balochistan on Monday, resulting in structural damages and crop losses. Meanwhile, there were also reports of heavy rain and lightning in some areas of Karachi as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued directions for relevant de­partments across the country to stay alert and use all avail­able resources to help citizens during the ongoing rain spell. The current rain spell is a consequence of a westerly weather wave, which the Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment predicted would cause rains and thunderstorms across Pakistan till the first week of May. The weather system has caused heavy showers in parts of Balochistan over the past few days, with at least eight people losing their lives in rain-related incidents in the province. On Monday, relentless rainfall continued to lash areas in the northeast and south of Balochistan. A statement issued by Balochistan Development Authority (PDMA) Director General (DG) Naseer Ahmed in the morning said rains and floods had been reported from Kech, Duki, Barkhan, Awaran, Khuzdar, Surab, Ziarat, Harnai, Zhob, Loralai and adjoining areas. Media reports said that Musakhel, Qilla Abdullah, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Makran and Koh-i-Sulaim­an, among other areas, had also received rain. Meanwhile, Lasbela Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murad Kasi said in a statement that part of the Karachi-Quetta National High­way was damaged to flooding in Wahya Rondhi.