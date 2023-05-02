Share:

LAHORE - Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput has announced the trials for the selection of the Sindh Basketball Team for the National Games, which will be held on May 7 (Sunday evening) at the International Abdul Nasser Basketball Court, Arambagh. For the trials, a selection committee has been nominated under the chairmanship of SOA Vice President and former basketball player Engr Syed Mahfooz-ul-Haq, whose members include former Pakistan international captain Tanveer Ahmed and Ghulam Rasool. The athletes, participating in the trials, have been instructed to report Muhammad Asghar Baloch, Associate Secretary SOA with their National Identity Card having permanent address in Sindh.