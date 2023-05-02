Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Two tourists report­edly died, five were in­jured, and seven others have gone missing after a jeep, they were travelling plunged into the River in Neelum Valley, some 190 from here, on Monday.

Police said the ill-fated jeep was travelling from Taobat to Kel Town when lost control due to bad road conditions and fell into the river near Phallawai vil­lage. All 14 passengers in­cluding driver and cleaner were from Lahore. Upon receiving the information, rescue teams rushed to the scene to conduct rescue operations, they retrieved one body and 5 injured to a nearby health facility where one of the injured lost breath, officials said. The official said a search operation for the 7 miss­ing persons was underway. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday ex­pressed grief and sorrow over the death of tourists in a traffic accident in Neelum valley. In a message, he ex­pressed sympathy with the bereaved families. He said he was deeply grieved by the loss of precious human lives. He prayed to Allah Almighty for the departed souls and for patience to the heirs of the deceased.