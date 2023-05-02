Share:

JAMSHORO- Culprits killed two including a teenage girl and a youth over ‘Karo Kari’ charges and surrendered to police with murder weapons here on Monday. According to details, accused Wali Muhammad Rind and Munir Rind stabbed to death Namani Rind, 18, and Mir Khan Rind, 25, over suspicion of illicit relations in village Botra Rind of Sehwan in district Jamshoro. The bodies were shifted to Syed Abdullah Shah Institute for medico-legal formalities. Both culprits surrendered to Sehwan police alongwith murder weapons which after registering a case against them started an investigation.