ISLAMABAD -The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the nine months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-March (2022-23) were recorded at $4525.610 million as opposed the exports of $5000.710 million during July- March (2021-22), showing a decline of 9.50 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1524.704 million compared to the exports of $2126.820 million last year, showing a decrease of 28.31 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth $1493.988 million during the months under review against the exports of $1671.606 million during last year, showing a decline of 10.62 percent, SBP data revealed. Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at $1262.755 million against $1299.173 million last year, showing a decrease of 2.80 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at $1081.470 million opposed $1361.105 million last year.

During July- March (2022-23), the exports to Holland were recorded at $1105.436 million against $1075.404 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at $400.771 million against $369.625 million. Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at $853.009 million against the exports of $759.045 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at $1042.419 million against $827.753 million last year.

Whereas, the exports to Bangladesh stood at $588.292 million against $648.212 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $440.799 million against $379.661 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at $357.081million against $303.308 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Turkiye were recorded at $240.410 million during the current year compared to $236.665 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $343.995 million against $294.435 million, and Australia stood at $230.019 million during the current year against $210.753 million during last year.