Lahore - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday said that the working class was playing a key role in the economy and development of the country so today was the day to recognize their role and contribution.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in connection with the International Labour Day as a special guest at a local hotel.

He said that it was very important to provide education facilities to the working class, adding that the implementation of safety rules for the safety of workers in factories and industries was very important to provide them safe working environment.

The Governor stressed the need for vocational training for the skilled labourers so that they could be properly trained as per international practices. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in the past as Punjab Chief Minister had taken significant steps for educating the children of kiln workers and ending child labour at brick kilns.

He said that today, tributes should also be paid to the soldiers and martyrs of Pakistan Army who rendered matchless sacrifices for the nation and the country.

Caretaker Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Auqaf Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Khatib Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, representatives of labour unions and a large number of other people were also present on the occasion.

Governor, industrialists discuss economic situation

Well-known industrialist Mian Talat Mehmood along with a delegation called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here at the Governor’s House on Monday. The economic situation of the country was discussed in the meeting.

The Governor said that economic stability, supremacy of the Constitution, law and welfare of the people were among the top priorities. He said that it was a good sign that the country’s economy was picking up.

He added that Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his economic team saved the country from default and tackled the economic crisis. He said that government was committed to the welfare of the working class, and the government also expected all industrialists and business community to pay the fixed wages to the workers on time. The Governor said that a systematic plan was being worked out to permanently open the Governor House Lahore for the public.

On the occasion, Mian Talat Mehmood expressed the hope that next budget of the present government would be business- friendly and provide relief to the business community. He assured that business community would cooperate with the government on tax reforms. The delegation included Mian Abdul Rehman, Ahmed Fazil and Mian Nauman.