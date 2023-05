Share:

Former president Asif Ali Zardari reached the house of the Jamiat Ulma –e- Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

They both discuss the country’s political situation apart from deliberating over important affairs. Federal minister Talha Mahmood was also present in the meeting.

Mr Zardari also paid condolences on the death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor as well as discussion was also held regarding the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dialogue with the PTI and cases in the Supreme Court.