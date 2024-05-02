1,724 profiteers fined Rs6.5m in April

SIALKOT - A crackdown against the profiteers and hoarders is continued across the district Sialkot. According to DIO handout, during the crackdown, 1724 illegal profiteers were fined Rs. 6,514,000 for selling food items at high prices, 37 cases were registered and 84 business centers were sealed in the month of April. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that according to the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, price control magistrates in the district conducted price inspection in 46,381 shops, bazaars, markets and immediate action was taken against those who charged more than the fixed prices. Fines were imposed and cases registered against profiteers.

The DC said that teams under the leadership of assistant commissioners paid special attention on the inspection of “Tandoor Shops”.

A total of 2312 “Tandoor Shops” were checked, 700 people were fined Rs. 2,3 00,000 for selling bread (Roti) and Naan at higher rates than the fixed prices, cases were registered against ten accused and 55 people were arrested, in this regard.