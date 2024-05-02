128 victims of Jaranwala tragedy provided daily use items

FAISALABAD - As many as 128 victims of Jaranwala tragedy were provided utensils, beds, clothes, school bags and stationery for children, 15 rickshaws and 13 motorcycles for their daily needs. In this connection, a formal ceremony was held in Bishop House Railway Road where the aid donated by the members of “Church in Need”, a Catholic organization in Germany, was distributed among the victims who thanked Bishop Dr. Andreas Rahmat and Church Need Germany. Bishop Dr. Andreas Rahmat, while expressing his thoughts with prayer, said, “Since the first day of Jaranwala tragedy, we have been trying to fulfill the needs of the people for food, drink, shelter, their legal assistance and protection of lives.” On this occasion, Father Yakub Yusuf, Nasir Sohail and others also expressed their thoughts and sympathy.

Gas suspension schedule issued

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has issued gas suspension schedule due to maintenance and repair work of main gas pipeline near Abdullah Pur Flyover, here on Thursday (May 02, 2024). According to SNGPL sources, the gas supply will remain suspended for 12 hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Daewoo Road to GTS, Jail Road to Islam Nagar, Civil Line area, Bholay Di Jhuggi, Mai Di Jhuggi, Lorry Adda area, Allied Hospital area, Baba Qaim Sain Road, Siddhupura, Kanak Basti, Cchatri Wala Chowk, Jhumra Road, Chibban Road, Sargodha Road and their adjacent localities on May 02 (Thursday). The consumers should switch off their gas appliances to avoid any untoward incident after restoration of gas supply.