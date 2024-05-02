Thursday, May 02, 2024
2 killed in separate road mishaps

May 02, 2024
KHANEWAL   -   A minor girl among two killed while three injured in separate roads accidents reported in the city on Wednesday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, Rehman Gull s/o Imam Gull resident of Village 54/10-R was going to city on motorcycle along with his 6-year old daughter Bisma Gull, 10-year old Momina Gull and 9-year old Umair Rehman. All of a sudden, a speeding mini van collided with the motorcycle near Mouza Raheem Shah. Resultantly, Bisma Gull died at the spot while the other three members sustained injuries. Rescue officials shifted the body and injured to Civil Hospital Jehanian. In another incident, an unknown woman was crossing the road near Jehanian Bypass when a speeding trailer crushed her under its wheels. The body was shifted to the hospital by rescue officials. However, the police concerned have also started the investigations into the incidents, police sources said.

