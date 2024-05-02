AIOU announces exam schedule for autumn 2023 programs

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the examination schedule for various postgraduate programs offered in semester autumn 2023. According to a press release issued on Wednesday, the exams are scheduled to commence on May 13 and will continue until June 13.

The university has made the date sheet available on its official website (www.aiou.edu.pk), and students can access their roll number slips through their CMS portals. Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the Vice Chancellor of AIOU, has emphasized the importance of transparency and instructed the examinations department to provide all necessary facilities to the students during the examination period.