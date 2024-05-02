Thursday, May 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

AIOU announces exam schedule for autumn 2023 programs

APP
May 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the examination schedule for various postgraduate programs offered in semester autumn 2023. According to a press release issued on Wednesday, the exams are scheduled to commence on May 13 and will continue until June 13.

The university has made the date sheet available on its official website (www.aiou.edu.pk), and students can access their roll number slips through their CMS portals. Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the Vice Chancellor of AIOU, has emphasized the importance of transparency and instructed the examinations department to provide all necessary facilities to the students during the examination period.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1714620777.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024