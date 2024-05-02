Amjad Bajwa sets sights on elevating Canadian cricket with new international strategies

Amjad Bajwa, the newly elected first Pakistani-Canadian President of Cricket Canada, has outlined his vision to advance the sport nationally and forge stronger international relationships.

His election during the annual general meeting on April 14 marks a pivotal moment for Cricket Canada, especially with the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 looming. Bajwa, a Faisalabad-born Canadian, brings a wealth of cricket administration experience from his tenure as Vice President and Director of Cricket Canada.

In an exclusive interview, Bajwa discussed several initiatives aimed at promoting cricket development across the nation. "Our focus is on nurturing bilateral relations with cricketing powerhouses such as Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka. These ties will offer invaluable experience and exposure for our players," he explained.

Under Bajwa’s leadership, Cricket Canada is looking forward to its participation in the T20 World Cup, where it has been placed in a challenging group alongside Pakistan, India, Ireland, and host nation USA. The tournament will kick off for Canada with a match against the USA on June 1 at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas. Canada's schedule includes high-profile games, notably against Pakistan on June 11 at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York.

Bajwa also emphasized the historical significance of this World Cup for Canadian cricket, marking the debut of Pakistani-born Saad Bin Zafar as the captain of the Canada Men’s Cricket Team in an ICC T20WC.

Financially, the T20 World Cup participation is expected to be a substantial boon. Bajwa highlighted recent sponsorship agreements, including a notable partnership with a major bank, which have bolstered Cricket Canada’s financial stability. “These sponsorships are vital, allowing us to offer contracts to our players and enabling them to concentrate fully on their game without financial concerns,” he said.

Addressing infrastructural needs, Bajwa pointed out ongoing dialogues with regional and provincial governments to enhance cricket facilities and increase available grounds. "The support from governmental bodies has been encouraging, especially following our qualification for the T20 World Cup," he noted.

Cricket Canada, an associate member of the International Cricket Council since 1968, aims to transcend its historic participation in ICC ODI World Cups by enhancing its competitive stature on the T20 stage. Bajwa remains optimistic about the future: "Our qualification for the T20 World Cup has sparked unprecedented excitement and support, enhancing grassroots interest in cricket across Canada."