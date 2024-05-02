Attempt of supplying drugs at educational institutes foiled

MULTAN - Muzaffarabad police foiled an attempt of supplying drugs at educational institutes and arrested suppliers besides recovering drugs from their possession during a special operational launched here on Wednesday. Keeping in view the ongoing rise of drug addiction among youngsters, the police launched a special operation against drug dealers to prevent drugs supply at educational institutes. The Muzaffarabad police under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid, conducted a raid at Shershah Interchange and arrested Shahbaz Ahmed s/o Irshad Javed and his son Husnain Ali residents of Shekhupura. The police recovered over three kilogram Ice from their possession which was going to be supplied at different colleges and universities of the city and took the car into custody. According to police sources, the arrested drug supplies have confessed that they used to supply drugs at different colleges and universities of the country. The police said that the criminals were history sheeters and already wanted to police various cases of drug supply. Holding a press conference on Wednesday, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that police department was committed to eradicate drugs from the society and added that special crackdown and information bases operations were being conducted to prevent drug supply. He said that the criminals involved in supplying drugs in the city especially at educational institutes would be treated with iron hands. He assured that crackdown against drug peddling would continue on regular basis.

PPP Senator terms working class backbone of country’s development

Pakistan People’s Party’s central leader and Senator Rana Mahmood-Ul-Hassan said that the labourers were the backbone of the country’s development and without the protection of their dignity and rights, the dream of development and prosperity cannot be fulfilled. In a statement issued here on Wednesday on the occasion of the “International Labour Day,” he said that the International Labour Day highlights the importance and key role of the working class in national development. He paid tribute to the hardworking workers and said that the welfare and protection of the workers was one of the top priorities of any state because the role of the working class is of key importance in the development and prosperity of the country. He said that the workers were the backbone of national development and added that everyone should play a due role in providing Honorable and attractive employment opportunities to working people in the country. Rana Mahmood-Ul-Hassan said that the labourers had a key role in the progress and development of agriculture, industry, factories, and every sector. The country must ensure the welfare of the workers by protecting their rights.

“Development goals cannot be achieved, and the dream of development and prosperity cannot be gained without the protection of the dignity and rights of the working class in the society,” he said and maintained that Pakistan People’s Party gave a labor policy in 1972 to protect the rights of the workers of Pakistan.