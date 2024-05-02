Azam Tararr terms labourers backbone of country

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazir Tararr, commemorated Labour Day with a message, acknowledging the sacrifices and contributions of workers to the prosperity of the nation. In his address in connection with Labour Day on Wednesday, he underscored the significance of this day as a symbol of the sanctity and dignity of Labour , emphasizing the pivotal role of workers in driving economic growth. Labour Day, observed annually on May 1st, serves as a solemn reminder of the struggles endured by workers in their pursuit of basic rights and fair treatment. The minister Tararr paid homage to those who laid down their lives in this noble endeavor, highlighting their indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to the betterment of society. As a representative of the government, Minister Tarar reiterated the administration’s dedication to upholding the rights of all Labour ers across the nation. He emphasized the principles of social justice and equity, drawing upon the values espoused by Islam, which advocates for the respect and fair treatment of workers. Throughout his address, Tarar emphasized the indispensable role played by the Labour force in driving the nation’s progress and prosperity.

He underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring fair Labour practices and improving the working and living standards of workers, thereby fostering an environment conducive to their well-being.

Labour Day, Minister Tarar emphasized, serves as a call to action for both individuals and collectives to prioritize the welfare of working classes.

He urged citizens to play their part in safeguarding the rights and dignity of workers, thereby contributing to a more just and equitable society.

Tarar reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of workers and emphasized the collective responsibility of all citizens in ensuring their rights and well-being. As the nation reflects on the significance of Labour Day, let us honor the tireless efforts and sacrifices of workers, recognizing them as the backbone of our nation’s progress and prosperity.