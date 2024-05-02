Bilawal for 18 ministries abolition under 18th amendment

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for the abolition of ministries fixed under the 18th Amendment and their transfer to the provinces, prioritising workers’ rights and well-being. Addressing the People’s Labour Bureau ceremony here yesterday, he underscored the significance of labour in driving the global economy and the nation’s progress.

Highlighting the PPP’s commitment to workers’ rights, Bilawal mentioned the party’s historical efforts to end anti-labour policies, increase salaries and pensions, and enact legislation protecting workers’ interests. He praised the contributions of Shaheed Bhutto, who enshrined workers’ rights in the constitution, and Benazir Bhutto, who released labour leaders detained during Zia’s dictatorship and continued the struggle for workers’ rights.

The PPP chairman also acknowledged President Asif Ali Zardari’s role in abolishing anti-labour laws through the 18th Amendment.

He vowed to continue advocating for workers’ rights, demanding the transfer of ministries to provinces.

Furthermore, he expressed the Sindh government’s willingness to acquire and operate the steel mill, ensuring workers’ welfare.

Asserting the need for increased salaries in line with inflation, Bilawal urged the federal government to match the provincial budget’s salary increments.