Thursday, May 02, 2024
BLLFP stresses importance of enforcing minimum wage laws 

APP
May 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -   General Secretary of the Bonded Labour Liberation Front Pakistan (BLLF), Syeda Ghulam Fatima on Wednesday highlighted the pressing necessity for the enforcement of minimum wage laws to protect the rights of workers.

In an interview with Pakistan Television, she underscored the importance of enforcing existing rules and laws designed to protect labour rights. She said that implementing agencies should play their critical role for implementing the laws and rules for Labour rights. Fatima said that while there is increased awareness among workers, still forced labour persists in key sectors such as agriculture and brick kilns.

She emphasized the necessity for government intervention to address this issue effectively. She commended the initiatives undertaken by the chief minister of Punjab to promote and protect labour rights, acknowledging the positive steps taken by the provincial government in this regard.

Government committed to serve labourers at all cost: Rana Sana

APP

