Breastfeeding room inaugurated in BISP centre Khairpur

APP
May 02, 2024
SUKKUR  -   With a view to provide a conducive environment for women beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), to breastfeed their children, a feeding room was inaugurated in BISP office Khairpur. BISP Zonal Director North Zone, Zulifqar Ali Abro inaugurated the feeding room, donated by Action Against Hunger (AAH). On the occasion Ms Rukhsana Mubarak and other officials were present. This arrangement have been also made to provide suitable atmosphere for women in Sukkur, Qambar and Shahdadkot districts where women beneficiaries are coming from far flung areas in the DRCs to breastfeed their children.

APP

