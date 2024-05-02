Burnt child expires at hospital

FAISALABAD - The fourth burnt female child also expired in the hospital here on Wednesday while her father was in serious condition. Her two sisters and one brother had already died on the spot due to fire incident in the area of Mansoorabad police station here on Tuesday night. Police spokesman said that fire erupted in a house situated at Amin Town Canal Road due to unknown reasons and three minor children including 8-year-old Arsalan, 6-year-old Eman and 6-month-old Ambar died on the spot after receiving critical burnt injuries. Rescue 1122 after receiving information rushed to the spot and shifted 38-year-old Abdullah alias Jaffar Hussain and his fourth kid 3-year-old Noor Fatima to Burn Unit of Allied Hospital-I in serious condition. The doctors strived hard to save life of the victims but Noor Fatima breathed her last on Wednesday despite intensive care treatment whereas condition of her father is stated to be critical still. Abdullah alias Jaffar Hussain returned from UAE and the police was investigating the incident on various lines to ascertain real facts behind fire incident and death of four kids, he added.