CDA conducts operation against illegal housing societies in Zone-4

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has conducted a vigorous operation against illegal housing societies in Zone-4 of the federal capital.

In this regard, the administrative offices of the illegal housing scheme Rawal Enclave have been sealed, said a press release.

It should be noted that action was taken against the illegal housing scheme Rawal Enclave for illegally buying and selling plots in violation of the provisions of the Capital Development Authority Ordinance 1960, ICT Zoning Regulation 1992, and ICT Building Control Regulation 2020.

The authority repeatedly warned the public through newspaper advertisements to avoid buying plots in illegal housing schemes and to ensure before investing that the sponsor of the society has obtained NOC from CDA after fulfilling the conditions. In this regard, citizens can also check the latest status of housing societies and details of approved layout plans from the website of the CDA www.cda.gov.pk

Apart from this, legal action under CDA Ordinance MLR 63, MLR 82, Environmental Protection 2008 including Landscape Ordinance 5/4 should also be taken against the owners of illegal housing societies by the administration of Capital Development Authority.