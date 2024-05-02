CM aide directs to facilitate tourists during Chilam Josh Festival

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb has directed the relevant departments to make proper arrangements for the upcoming Chilam Josh Festival in the scenic Kalash Valley in Lower Chitral.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Kalash Valley Development Authority, Tourism Police, district administration and other relevant quarters should make befitting arrangements to facilitate the tourists during the spectacular event,” Zahid Chanzeb said while chairing a meeting.

KPCTA Director General Barkatullah Marwat, Kalash Valley Development Authority Director General Minhasuddin and other officials also attended the meeting.

The advisor asked the relevant departments to reopen camping pods in Bumburet and depute the personnel of Tourism Police to facilitate foreign and domestic tourists and local residents in the gleeful gala. He added that local culture and traditions must be respected and facilities should be provided to the Kalash people to celebrate the annual festival.

Zahid Chanzeb said that camping pods and hotels should be reopened for the attraction and facilitation of tourists, while ensuring security measures for the festival, including the deployment of Tourism Police for assistance and the safety of visitors.

Briefing the participants, Kalash Valley Development Authority Director General Minhasuddin said that the authority had taken proper steps for the facilitation of tourists, including arranging free parking lots, plan for smooth flow of traffic with the help of Traffic Police, launching cleanliness drive in three valleys of Kalash, installing posters and banners regarding standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the local culture and traditions and promotion of tourism, cultural stalls, arranging home stay for the guest tourists to strengthen Kalash community and inviting prominent social media bloggers and V-loggers to publicize the event worldwide.

He said the KPCTA tourist facilitation centres in Upper Dir and Lower Chitral would also remain open for guidance of tourists and visitors during the event. He said that foreign and domestic tourists can also contact Sayyah Tourism Helpline at 1422 to obtain requisite information before their departure for the thrilling gala.

The five-day Chilam Josh Festival will be held in three Kalash valleys, including Bumburet, Birir and Rumbur from May 13 to 17.

The annual festival comprises traditional events including dances of Kalash girls and boys to the beat of traditional drums and will be attended by a large number of tourists, including foreigners from all over the world.

The Chilam Josh Festival will start with ‘Milkday,’ in which Kalash people offer libations of milk that had been saved for 10 days prior to the occasion. The celebrations will highlight their cultural richness, plethora of colours and the underlying message of happiness.

During the festival, the Kalash people will seek the blessings and pray for the safety of their herds and crops of the community. Women usually dress up in traditional clothes of vibrant colours of gold and silver jewellery, and elaborate headgears, while men wear traditional shalwar-kameez with a woollen waistcoat. Kalash women and men dance and sing in a circle to the rhythmical chant of drum beat.

Kalashi festivals are famous throughout the world and celebrated in different months of the year. The Chilam Josh or Chilam Joshi festival starts at Rumbur Valley and then festivities extend to other valleys of Kalash. People pray for the protection of their fields and animals before going to their fields and for this purpose, they usually spread milk on their gods.

On the first day, the Z’oshi/Zosh ceremony takes place, where boys and girls go to the higher pastures to pluck wildflowers and walnut leaves and dance to the drumbeats.

On second day, C’irik pi pi (Milk drinking and distribution day) is held, in which goat stables are decorated with wildflowers and walnut leaves, singing rituals, and ceremonies take place in every village.

On third day, wherein villages get together at the top of the village, distribute dried mulberries and walnuts for the ceremony of newly-born babies.

On the fourth day, during the Ghona ceremony, all the villagers of the Kalash community gather at the main venue, and similar rituals and ceremonies are followed.