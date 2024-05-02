CM Maryam, KP Governor call for promotion of inter-provincial cooperation

LAHORE - God willing, Punjab will continue to play the role of a big brother for other provinces, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali. She added,”Joint efforts with the other federating units will take Pakistan out of the current vortex of difficulties.” Both leaders discussed issues related to the promotion of inter-provincial coordination, and cooperation in different fields. Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali said, ”Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s dedication to serve the people of Punjab is commendable.” Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and other officers concerned attended the meeting. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life and prosperity of labourers. In a message on International Labour Day, she paid tribute to labourers worldwide, highlighting their significance in Islam and society. CM Maryam honored women workers and the Chicago martyrs for their contributions and struggles. She stressed the importance of respecting labour rights, ensuring fair wages, protection, and societal recognition. Additionally, she announced plans to enforce an ‘Occupational Safety Act’ for labourer protection.

CM Maryam condemns terrorists attack on suburban Jhangi Checkpost in Taunsa

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned terrorists attack on a suburban Jhangi Checkpost in Taunsa and commended the police personnel for boldly foiling the terrorists attack. The Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the police team in repulsing the terrorists onslaught along with giving a befitting reply to their assault. She directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured police personnel. The CM expressed her firm resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism once and for all.