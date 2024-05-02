Thursday, May 02, 2024
CM Murad says stern steps being taken to restore law, order in Sindh
Web Desk
5:04 PM | May 02, 2024
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stated on Thursday that his government was taking strict measures to preserve peace and restore law and order in the province. 

The chief minister’s comments follow President Zardari’s orders to the provincial government during a Wednesday meeting for initiating a crackdown on criminals and gangs across Sindh. 

CM Shah, while chairing the 31st meeting of the Sindh Apex Committee, said that a comprehensive strategy had been formulated to eliminate street crimes and kidnap for ransom. 

He said the Sindh government was working hard against drug mafia and trafficking. 

Shah also mentioned that the president gave instructions to speed up operation against narcotics. 

He said the Apex Committee decided that the Anti-Narcotics Department would speed up the operation in collaboration with other provinces and federal agencies. He said the meeting decided to keep a close watch on schools to keep children safe from drugs. 

Web Desk

