COMSTECH partners with Chinese university for training program

ISLAMABAD - The Committee on Science and Technology of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMSTECH) has partnered with Hunan University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM) to provide training programs for technicians across medical and STEM disciplines, reported Gwadar Pro on Wednesday. Titled the “COMSTECH-Hunan University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM) Technicians Training Program,” the collaboration aims to strengthen scientific and technological capacities within OIC member states. Thirteen individuals from seven countries will undergo advanced training in Medical Sciences and Science and Technology in China from May 6 to May 17. The program will cover NMR and MRI techniques, Ethno Medicine Innovation, and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

Training sessions will be held in Changsha and Beijing, with technical visits to Tianjin Tasly Holding.

The selected participants represent diverse educational and professional backgrounds, including Lab Supervisors, Research Assistants, Lecturers, and Assistant Professors. Khazima Muazim, Program Manager, highlighted the program’s emphasis on prioritizing female candidates from Least Developed Countries (LDCs) to ensure inclusivity.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, outlined the program’s first phase, including technician training and Post-Doc study at Hunan University.

COMSTECH is also exploring similar collaborations with other Chinese universities and companies, aiming to benefit OIC member states in technological advancement and Traditional Chinese Medicine promotion.