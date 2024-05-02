Thursday, May 02, 2024
DC inspects boundary demarcation

May 02, 2024
ABBOTTABAD   -   Responding to a citizen’s complaints regarding boundary demarcation, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Wednesday along with a team of revenue staff conducted a thorough inspection.

While inspecting the land at Lamba Banda on the complaint of resident Malik Asif, the DC ensured to provide justice to the people and demarcate the land according to the regulations.

During the inspection, Iqbal issued clear directives to the revenue staff, emphasizing adherence to boundary demarcation regulations.

On the occasion Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood, Assistant Commissioner Land Acquisition, Revenue Officer Khanah Kashat, and Assistant Commissioner gAbbottabad were also present.

