Deputy PM Dar reaches Gambia to attend OIC Summit

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday arrived in The Gambia to represent Pakistan at the 15th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit being held in Banjul on May 4-5. On his X account, Dar said that he had already participated with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh. Dar was received by Gambian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Nani Juwara, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and Ambassador of Pakistan to Senegal accredited to the Gambia Saima Maymunah Sayed, a post on X said. Ishaq Dar, in his post, further said that besides attending the Summit, he would also hold bilateral meetings with dignitaries from the member countries. Earlier, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that at the Summit, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister would speak about Pakistan’s perspective on the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, imperatives of solidarity and unity of the Ummah, rising Islamophobia, issues of climate change, terrorism and other contemporary global challenges. Dar will underline the need to find collective solutions to the challenges confronting the Muslim Ummah, it was further added. On the sidelines of the summit, Dar will hold bilateral meetings with leaders and foreign ministers participating in the summit. The Summit is being convened at a critical time for the Muslim Ummah as the war on the people of Gaza continues unabated. It would be an important occasion for the OIC leaders to deliberate upon the dire situation in Gaza and project a strong, collective and unified stance on the Palestinian question.