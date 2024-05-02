Experts advocate green skills for urban youth sustainability

ISLAMABAD - Experts at the event ÔRethinking Urban Development in Pakistan: Leveraging YouthÕs Potential for Sustainable CitiesÕ emphasized the pivotal role of innovative models like the Green Urban Development School (GUDS) in equipping youth with essential green skills for managing urbanization in a nature- inclusive and climate-resilient manner.

The Institute of Urbanism (IoU) and School of Leadership Foundation (SoLF), supported by the U.S. Embassy Islamabad, launched the pilot GUDS program at Quaid-i- Azam University (QAU) and COMSATS University Islamabad. This initiative enhanced participants’ knowledge through mentorship, exposure visits, and cross-learning opportunities with experts from DePaul University, Chicago.

GUDS is also offering technical and financial support to two students from each university to establish action research projects leading to green start-ups, thereby empowering youth to spearhead the transition to a sustainable future.

As the GUDS program commenced at QAU in 2023, two grant winners have already initiated their projects: a composting facility and a sustainable rooftop setup incorporating rainwater harvesting and hydroponic farming.

Addressing participants at the GUDS concluding event, Mr. Kelly Ryan, representing the US Embassy Islamabad, expressed the aim of fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration to collectively address climate change challenges through initiatives like the Green Urban Development School.

Mariyam Irfan, Managing Director of SoLF, highlighted the significance of GUDS in promoting sustainable urbanization in Pakistan. She emphasized that by nurturing green skills and empowering youth to implement innovative solutions, they are addressing immediate environmental challenges and shaping future leaders.

Dr. Ejaz Ahmad, Senior Program Fellow at IoU, stressed the need to reshape urban development paradigms through strategic partnerships, collaborative efforts, development of green skills, and equitable transitions.

Marfaa Naseem, a GUDS grant winner from QAU, shared her success in rainwater harvesting, saving around PKR 12,000 compared to tanker fees, and establishing a hydroponic farm. Dr. Jabir Hussain Syed, Associate Professor at COMSATS, commended GUDS for providing a platform for students to innovate solutions for urban environmental issues.

Four innovative solutions were submitted by GUDS participants at COMSATS, focusing on urban water management, solid waste management, and green infrastructure. Two projects were awarded grants of PKR 500,000 each, with the potential for further technical and financial support based on scalability.