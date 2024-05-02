Fatal collision claims four lives Near Chura Sharif

ATTOCK - Four individuals lost their lives, while one sustained life-threatening injuries, following a collision between a motorcycle and a trolley near Chura Sharif in the jurisdiction of the Jand police station. The incident occurred as two teenage brothers, accompanied by a woman and her two minor sons, were en route to their residence.

Tragically, the collision resulted in the immediate deaths of Asad, aged 17, and Saim, aged 15, sons of Baha u Din, as well as Seemab, aged 3, and his 8-year-old brother, sons of Muhammad Qadeer. Their mother, Naureen Bibi, sustained multiple injuries in the accident.

The collision is believed to have been caused by excessive speeding. The impact of the collision was severe, leading to the tragic loss of lives and injuries. Authorities are likely to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine accountability and prevent similar occurrences in the future. The community mourns the loss of the victims and extends support to the injured mother for her recovery.