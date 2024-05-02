Fawad's plea seeking appearance through video link in May 9 cases put off

The Lahore High Court has adjourned the hearing until May 9 on a petition requesting appearance of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry through a video link in the 36 cases related to the May 9 violent riots.

LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan conducted Thursdays’ proceedings.

During the hearing, Fawad Chaudhry's lawyer remarked before the court that his client could not appear in all courts of Punjab.

Upon this, the chief justice asked, "In how many districts are the cases registered?"

The additional advocate general informed the court that cases were registered in four divisions of Punjab.

Chaudhry's counsel stated that "wherever FIRs were lodged, we have furnished bonds."