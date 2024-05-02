Thursday, May 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Fawad's plea seeking appearance through video link in May 9 cases put off

Fawad's plea seeking appearance through video link in May 9 cases put off
Web Desk
5:09 PM | May 02, 2024
National

The Lahore High Court has adjourned the hearing until May 9 on a petition requesting appearance of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry through a video link in the 36 cases related to the May 9 violent riots. 

LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan conducted Thursdays’ proceedings. 

During the hearing, Fawad Chaudhry's lawyer remarked before the court that his client could not appear in all courts of Punjab. 

Upon this, the chief justice asked, "In how many districts are the cases registered?" 

The additional advocate general informed the court that cases were registered in four divisions of Punjab. 

Chaudhry's counsel stated that "wherever FIRs were lodged, we have furnished bonds." 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1714620777.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024