FIA lodges cases against 13 power pilferers

FAISALABAD - FIA Faisalabad has lodged cases against 13 power pilferers in its zone and started investigation by confiscating the material being used in electricity theft. FIA spokesman said here on Wednesday that FIA Composite Circle detected 10 power theft incidents in Sahiwal while one electricity pilferage case was unearthed each from Khushab and Bhowana district Chiniot. Therefore, the FIA Circle registered 13 cases of power pilferage and started investigation. These accused including Muhammad Kamran, Abid Ehsan, Faisal Mehmood and Nasir Ali, etc. were stealing electricity through various modes including tempering body of electricity meters and direct from electricity lines, he added.

Labour Day observed in Faisalabad

Like other parts of the country, Labor Day was also observed in Faisalabad on Wednesday with renewed pledge to acknowledge and promote the dignity of laborers. Various labour organizations and NGOs held rallies and seminars to mark the day and highlight the fundamental and basic rights of workers and to pay tribute to those who laid down their lives in Chicago in 1886 for the rights of the laborers. In her message, Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that the government is taking tangible steps for the welfare and betterment of laborers at all levels. She said that the government has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to improve the life standard of oppressed and depressed segments of the society by providing basic amenities at their doorsteps.

She said that District Vigilance Committees in four districts of the division are regularly holding their meeting to review steps taken for welfare of the laborers. These committees are also ensuring implementation on minimum wage mechanism in addition to provision of health and education facilities to the families and children of the workers, she added. She said that child labor and bounded labor are curse and the government has started effective implementation on labor laws to weed out this mal-trend from the society. Leading a rally, Khalid Mehmood Chaudhry Chief Organizer of Railway Praim Union said it is a duty of the government to take solid and sincere steps for the welfare of labor community by providing them all basic amenities and redressing their genuine problems. Noor-ud-Din, Tanvir Ahmad, Sajid Imran, Muhammad Kashif and other office bearers of the Railway Praim Union also addressed the participants.