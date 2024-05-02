Finance ministry claims economic journey in ongoing FY optimistic

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Finance has claimed that economic journey in the ongoing FY2024 has been optimistic. Recently IMF Executive Board has approved the second review under the SBA for Pakistan allowing for an immediate disbursement of $1.1 billion. Economic growth is showing signs of recovery while inflation is trending downward.

These improvements are primarily due to favourable external conditions and sound prudent policy management. The growth in the 1st and 2nd quarter has been estimated at 2.5 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively. Both fiscal and external sectors have demonstrated resilience. The market confidence is also upbeat, reflected in the notable performances of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). The economy is on a resilient track to achieve modest growth this year, setting the basis for better performance in the upcoming fiscal year.

In the real sector, agriculture emerged as a main driver of economic growth in the current fiscal year, registering growth of 8.6 and 5.0 percent in Q1 and Q2 of FY2024, respectively. The agriculture sector’s recovery is mainly attributed to government initiatives through improved input supply and increased credit disbursement to farmers. The input situation remained encouraging as farm tractor production and sales increased by 59.7 and 65.8 percent, respectively. Whereas a 33.6 percent surge was observed in agricultural credit disbursement during Jul-Feb FY2024. The sector witnessed an exceptional increase in the production of major crops; cotton production doubled; rice grew by 34.8 percent; maize increased by 5.6 percent.

The LSM observed a marginal decline of 0.5 percent during Jul-Feb FY2024 against a contraction of 4.0 percent last year. At the sub-sector level, a mixed trend has been observed. During the period under review, 11 out of 22 sectors witnessed positive growth.

Headline inflation observed the lowest reading after 21 months. In March, CPI inflation recorded the third consecutive YoY decline, dropping to 20.7 percent from 35.4 percent last year. This decrease was observed throughout the third quarter of FY2024. The major contributors to the YoY inflation included food items, Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Fuel, Furnishing and Household equipment maintenance, Health, Clothing and Footwear. On the fiscal front, the primary balance posted a surplus of Rs1,834.0 billion during Jul-Feb FY2024 against Rs 780.5 billion last year. The net federal revenues witnessed a substantial growth of 51 percent on the back of significant growth in both tax and non-tax collection. Tax collection grew by 30 percent, exceeding monthly as well as 9-month targets. However, total expenditures remained under pressure due to higher mark-up payments slightly raising fiscal deficit to 3.0 percent of GDP as compared to 2.8 percent last year. The government is cognizant of the fiscal sustainability challenges and endeavoring to ensure prudent fiscal management through effective revenue mobilisation and cautious expenditure management.

On the external front, the current account posted a deficit of $ 0.5 billion for Jul-Mar FY2024, a substantial reduction of $4.1 billion last year. The improvement is reflective of a sizable reduction in the trade deficit. In March 2024, the current account posted a surplus of $ 619 million against $98 million in February 2024. The remittances observed an outstanding YoY growth of 16.4 percent in March 2024 ($ 3.0 billion) as compared to March 2023 ($ 2.5 billion). MoM remittances surged substantially by 31.3 percent as compared to February 2024 ($ 2.3 billion). FDI inflows witnessed an increase of 89.4 percent to $258 million as against $136.3 million last month. The improvement in FDI inflows is attributed to improvements in the investment environment and a reduction in uncertainty.

SBP has maintained the policy rate at 22 percent since July 2024 till the MPC meeting 1st recently held on April 29, 2024. During 1th July – 29 March, FY2024 money supply (M2) showed growth of 5.9 percent (Rs1,846.2 billion) compared to 4.4 percent growth (Rs1,211.5 billion) in last year. Overall, there are visible signs of moderate recovery in macroeconomic conditions. To maintain the positive momentum, it is imperative to continue prudent policy efforts and reforms.