Flawless Rublev knocks out champion Alcaraz to move into Madrid semis

MADRID - Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of becoming the first player to win three-straight Madrid Open titles came undone as the second seed fell to a 4-6 6-3 6-2 loss in front of his home crowd to Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old two-times grand slam champion was not at his best despite taking the opening set in 41 minutes, while Rublev put in a dominant performance to roar back and snap Alcaraz’s 14-match winning streak at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament. It will be Rublev’s first semi-final in Madrid. The 26-year-old was on a four-match losing streak coming into the tournament. “Maybe this week is a relief but then next week we go back to the same... so better not to think this way because when you start to think ‘Oh, how good everything is’ that’s what happened at the beginning of the season,” Rublev said.

“Then for six weeks I wasn’t winning anything. It’s better to not think at all. It’s not bad, it’s not good. It’s just a moment. It happens to everyone, every player has been through these moments. “The most important thing is to keep working and improving and then remember that one week can change anything.”

RYBAKINA SURVIVES PUTINTSEVA SCARE TO REACH MADRID SEMIS

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina rallied from a set down to beat fellow Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva 4-6 7-6(4) 7-5 in a two-hour and 48-minute battle as she advanced to her first Madrid Open semi-final on Wednesday. The 50th-ranked Putintseva looked on course to cause an upset as she put on a near-flawless display to take the opening set in 45 minutes, but Rybakina managed to regain her composure and saved two match points at 5-2 down in the final set.

After an underwhelming start, Rybakina stepped up a gear to level the contest by taking a tight second set, which was ultimately settled in a tiebreak where she made the most of her opportunities, securing it with a high backhand volley.

This is the 24-year-old’s first win against Putintseva, who had won their previous two encounters. Having reached the Madrid quarters for the first time in her career after beating teenage qualifier Sara Bejlek 6-1 6-3 on Monday, up next for Rybakina is world number two Aryna Sabalenka or 17-year-old Russian sensation Mirra Andreeva, who face off later on Wednesday.

“We’ll see who wins. If it’s Aryna... she’s a great champion. It’ll be a tough battle like we always have,” Rybakina said.”If it’s Mirra, she’s young and she has nothing to lose. These kinds of players are very dangerous. You never know what to expect.”I’m looking forward to it and hopefully I can recover.”