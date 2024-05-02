France, Egypt foreign ministers push for Gaza truce in Cairo

Cairo - Egypt’s top diplomat Sameh Shoukry on Wednesday said in a meeting with his French counterpart that parties “must show the necessary flexibility” to achieve a truce in Gaza “that stops the bloodshed of Palestinians”.

In a “quick visit” by French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne in Cairo, the pair “exchanged assessments on the ongoing truce negotiations between Hamas and Israel”, according to the Egyptian foreign ministry.

Sejourne’s regional tour, which has taken him to Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Israel in recent days, comes as Gaza’s Hamas rulers weigh the latest plan for a truce with Israel proposed in Cairo talks with US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

The Palestinian armed faction is considering a plan for a 40-day ceasefire and the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, nearly seven months into the devastating war. Senior Hamas official Suhail al-Hindi told AFP Wednesday that the group will “deliver its response clearly within a very short period”.

An Israeli official had told AFP the government “will wait for answers until Wednesday night”, before deciding whether to send envoys to Cairo to nail down a deal.

Gaza’s deadliest war erupted with Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Palestinian militants also took some 250 hostages on October 7. Israel estimates 129 remain in Gaza, including 34 believed to be dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 34,568 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza health ministry.

It has also destroyed much of the territory’s civilian infrastructure, displaced nearly all of its 2.4 million people and pushed the population to the brink of starvation.

The United Nations has urged Israel to allow more humanitarian aid in, warning that without urgent intervention, Gaza faces famine, particularly in northern areas which are hardest to reach.

Sejourne also shared with Shoukry “the results of his recent visit to Lebanon”, where months of cross-border violence between Israel and Hezbollah have killed at least 385 people, mostly fighters but also including 73 civilians, according to an AFP tally. Israel says 11 soldiers and nine civilians have been killed on its side of the border. According to the Egyptian foreign ministry, France’s top diplomat said “a potential truce in Gaza must be accompanied by a similar truce in Lebanon.”