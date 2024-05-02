Government committed to serve labourers at all cost: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday expressed the government’s unwavering commitment to serving the workers at all costs.

Speaking to a private news channel, he paid tribute to labourers on their special day, acknowledging their invaluable contributions in serving the nation. He said that the government was fully dedicated to uplifting the labourer community and ensuring they receive their rightful dues.

Recognizing the need for improvement in labour conditions, he affirmed the government’s determination to address any deficiencies. He emphasized the need for effective action by labour unions in advocating for labour rights, urging them to work colLabour atively with the government. Regarding his appointment as an advisor, he said that the cabinet finalization process was ongoing, and further appointments may be made in the coming days.

Meanwhile, talking to a private news channel, Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was keen to take serious measures to resolve the issues of the farmers. He said that the prime minister ordered to write letters to all the chief ministers regarding wheat procurement and increasing the target. Replying to a query, he said that the prime minister has formed a high-level inquiry committee to probe the matter regarding wheat. The prime minister vowed to take strict actions against the culprits, he added.

Separately, Speaking to a private news channel, Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Wednesday that advocating for the rights and dignity of labourers was the political legacy of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). He said that the PPP always believed in and stood in solidarity with labourers.

Regarding the recent meeting between MQM and PPP, Shah stressed the importance of colLabour ative efforts to address administrative challenges and overcome hurdles collectively.

He said that during the meeting, President Asif Ali Zardari highlighted the imperative of tackling crime rates in the province.